In loving memory of a dear wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who passed away one year ago, Jan.28/2019. " Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear. " Always loved and forever remembered by husband Paul Millar, Children Kim(Rob Brantzeg) and Steve Millar. Grandchildren Alicia (Dan), Amanda, Lexi, Brittney, Derek, Zack, Chase and Great Grandson Charlie.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 23, 2020