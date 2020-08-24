1/1
Doreen (George) WHALEN
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by; her husband Harold of 53 years, daughter Bonnie, son-in-law Peter (Sitek), daughter Tracy, son-in-law Casey (Tovell) and her grandchildren Kory, Dana, Mark and Austin as well as her precious "Furbaby" Angel. She will be missed by her sisters and brothers, step-granddaughters Caitlin and Marlie, and many many nieces and nephews. Mom was predeceased by her parents Matthew and Cecelia George and three siblings. Mom fought a hard, courageous battle with lung cancer. "You loved us every day of your life and we will miss you every day of ours". At Mom's request, there will be no Funeral Service. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge, ON (519)-740-0669.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corbett Funeral Home Limited
95 Dundas Street
Cambridge, ON N1R 5N6
(519) 740-0669
