Passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Cambridge Memorial; Hospital in her 100th year, with her granddaughter Stephanie at her side. Predeceased by her loving husband Robert "Bob" (2007). Dear mother of Dianne Bast-Greenidge (Don) and Bill (Laurie Ford). Cherished grandmother of Doug, Michael (Shelley), Cathy (Mike Daly), and Stephanie (Derek Haas) and great-grandmother of Danielle, Kailey, Mikayla, Rachel, Madeleine and Ryan. Doris came to Canada as a war bride and resided in Galt. She worked in the shoe industry at Scroggins and Woolley Shoes in the plant and office. She was the last surviving member of her Wednesday night girls club-may they all be laughing and enjoying their tea and sandwiches. Our mother resided the last three years at Riverbend Place, where she met many wonderful residents. We would like to thank the staff at Riverbend Place for their wonderful care. She really enjoyed her time there. Also thank you to the doctors and nurses who were there to help her while we were unable to be with her. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Waterloo District Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private family service will be held at a later date.