Doris (Savill) MANOOCHEHRI


1933 - 07
Doris (Savill) MANOOCHEHRI Obituary
It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Doris Manoochehri on December 27, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband Hamid, and parents Harold and Eva, Doris leaves a son David (Davood) John, a daughter Leila June, a daughter-in-law Linda, two precious grand-daughters Aria and Paige, and cherished family and friends both near and far. Upon her request cremation has taken place. Join us in celebrating Doris' life on January 11, 2020 at Coutts Funeral Home (96 St. Andrew's Street, Cambridge) from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the or to the Cambridge Shelter Corporation (Bridges).
