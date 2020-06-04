- Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at the age of 86. Loving and devoted wife of Lonnie. Cherished mother of Wanda (the late Brad), Lorrie, Susan, Todd, Michael (Kate) and the late Roger (Terry Lee). Proud grandmother of Crystal (Bill), Jonathan (Lily), Jordan, Christian, Charlie and great-grandmother of Liam and Joelle. Beloved sister of Jean (the late Wayne), David (Verna), Robert (Carol), the late Kenneth (the late Mariette) and the late Donald. Private family services were held, with interment at Kirkwall Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be announced at later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or condolence on our funeral home website, www.corbettfuneralhome.ca.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 4, 2020.