Dorothy Sophia Emma BEZANSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bezanson, Dorothy Sophia Emma (nee Lorenz): Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Sunnyside Home at the age of 86 years. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband Frank, and seven children Debbie (Peter), Bonnie (Stewart), Terry (Teresa), Suzanne (Mike), Paul, David (Sue), Michael (Tammy), three grandchildren Melissa, Michelle and Samantha, and one great-grandchild Kari. Dorothy will also be missed by her brother Alvin (Muriel), sister Eleanor (Harm), sister-in-law Marian and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Wilhelm and Sophia and brothers, Kenneth, Ralph, Lloyd, Mervyn, Carling, Latonia and sisters Agnes, Joyce and Judith. Dorothy was a independent, hardworking and strong willed woman, who loved and cherished her children, grandchildren and great grandchild. She was also a great housekeeper, wonderful cook, faithful babysitter, and friend, who will be especially remembered for her cooking skills, recipes, and pies - she could make soup from a boot. A special thank you to Sunnyside Home for their support and loving care. A private family interment has taken place at the Elmwood Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Sunnyside Home or St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Cambridge would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Dorothy's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved