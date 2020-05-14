Bezanson, Dorothy Sophia Emma (nee Lorenz): Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Sunnyside Home at the age of 86 years. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband Frank, and seven children Debbie (Peter), Bonnie (Stewart), Terry (Teresa), Suzanne (Mike), Paul, David (Sue), Michael (Tammy), three grandchildren Melissa, Michelle and Samantha, and one great-grandchild Kari. Dorothy will also be missed by her brother Alvin (Muriel), sister Eleanor (Harm), sister-in-law Marian and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Wilhelm and Sophia and brothers, Kenneth, Ralph, Lloyd, Mervyn, Carling, Latonia and sisters Agnes, Joyce and Judith. Dorothy was a independent, hardworking and strong willed woman, who loved and cherished her children, grandchildren and great grandchild. She was also a great housekeeper, wonderful cook, faithful babysitter, and friend, who will be especially remembered for her cooking skills, recipes, and pies - she could make soup from a boot. A special thank you to Sunnyside Home for their support and loving care. A private family interment has taken place at the Elmwood Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Sunnyside Home or St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Cambridge would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Dorothy's memorial.
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 14, 2020.