|
|
Passed away suddenly on February 29, 2020 at the age of 40. Doug was born May 1, 1979 in Cambridge, Ontario. Survived by his father John Bonn and siblings, David Bonn (Cindy) and Brandey Bonn (Glenn). Loving father of Latisha Wolfleg, Ceonna Bonn, Justice Atfield, Douglas Bonn, Rayne Bonn, Jada Bonn, Damien Rotchill, Keira Bonn, Xavier Bonn and Kayanna Bonn. Proud grandfather of two grandchildren, uncle of 11 nieces and nephews, great-uncle of 12. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Doug is predeceased by his son Darien Bonn, his mother Constance Bonn, his grandparents William Stevens, Eda Stevens (nee Slagel), Leonard Cronkrite, Donald Bonn and Helen Campbell McColloch Bonn, his aunt Darlene, his uncles Bear, Stu, and Dennis, and his cousin Bill Sweezy. Doug was a proud member of Shawanaga First Nation. Cremation has taken place. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com, or 519.267.7199
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 7, 2020