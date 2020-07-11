Douglas EBBS

Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Friday, July 10, 2020 at age 87. Dear son of the late William and Lillian Ebbs. Beloved husband of the late Helen Ebbs (nee McClaskin); loving father of the late Cynthia and the late Christopher. Doug is survived by siblings Mary, Jessie, Charlie, Gloria and will be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews and the McClaskin and Ebbs families. Doug was predeceased by siblings Irene, Tom, Bill, Evelyn and Joan. Doug worked at Artex Woolens for many years and was a proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion Hespeler Branch #272. A special thank you to the caring staff at Hilltop Manor. Visitation for Doug will held at Lounsbury Funeral Home, 1766 Franklin Blvd., Cambridge on Tuesday, July 14th from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Graveside Service will held at 11 a.m at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cooper Street, Cambridge. Please be advised Provincial restrictions are still in place and only a limited number of people are allowed in the building at one time. And a maximum of 50 people are allowed at the cemetery. All guests are required to wear masks and social distancing must be observed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cambridge and Distract Humane Society or to the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund would be appreciated by the family.