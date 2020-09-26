It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Dwayne Murray Covert. Born February 16, 1963, Dwayne passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, just two weeks and a day after the passing of his longtime life partner Murray Dalgarno. The two of them loved to travel together and wherever Dwayne and Murray went they always brought people together and made many lifelong friendships. Both Dwayne and Murray passed away from natural causes. In addition to being predeceased by Murray, Dwayne was also predeceased by his parents William and Joyce Covert. Dwayne was the owner and operator of "A Swiss in Paris" which Dwayne closed upon moving to Ingersoll in 2018. Dwayne was raised in Brantford and lived in Toronto, Cambridge, Paris and Ingersoll. Dwayne's latest vocational endeavour was as Banquet and Event Manager at the Quality Inn in Woodstock. This position was very well suited to Dwayne as he loved to entertain and make people feel welcome. He will be greatly missed by his co-workers and friends at the Quality Inn. Dwayne is survived by his sister Cathy (Paul) Stillman, his brother Douglas (Dale) Covert, his nephew Jeffrey Stillman (Tabitha Abrey), loving cousins, and by his many, many friends. Dwayne and Murray are very fortunate that their neighbours/friends Renee and Martin have welcomed their beloved greyhound Roo into their home and family. In view of the COVID-19 restrictions and growing concerns, we would ask that you please celebrate Dwayne and Murray in your small ten person groups. Hopefully in the Spring we will be able to have a larger Celebration. Dwayne and Murray will be interred together at the Parklawn Cemetery in Cambridge, Ontario. Memorial donations to the Needlenose Greyhound Adoption in Campbellville, Ontario or charity of your choice
are appreciated and may be made directly or by cheque through Wareing Cremation Services, 225 Norwich Avenue, Woodstock, N4S 3V8 (519-409-5575) who have been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of remembrance and condolence may be shared at www.wareingcremation.ca