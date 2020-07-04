On June 28, 2020 at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital. He was with Canadian Armed Forces from 1951 - 1960, Continental Forces and with Grand River CPR from 1960 - 1988 where he retired. Predeceased by his brother Lawrence and nephew Charles; his father Charles 1965. Will be missed by brother Lewis; sister Eva Charlton; several nieces and nephews and other friends. A very good, loyal and respected friend to Lyle Dickhout for almost 50 years. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Cambridge Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home.