Earl "Coffee" KAUFMAN
Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 95 years of age. Survived by his two daughters, Lynn and Deb and his faithful companion, Molly. Also survived by one sister, Dorothy Greenwood of Hamilton. He will be missed by family and many friends, he made over the years. Predeceased by his wife, Marian (2004), and daughter Karen (1964), parents Mary and Alex Kaufman, siblings, Marion Holtz, Margaret Schwartzentruber and Keith Kaufman. He drove truck for over 50 years, retiring on his 65th birthday. One of his hobbies was being an amateur radio operator (VE3CTY). And, his favourite place to visit was Hawaii... his little piece of Heaven on Earth. The family wishes to thank the staff at CMH and his PSW (Eduarda), for all the care. Family will receive guests at Lounsbury Funeral Home, 1766 Franklin Boulevard, Cambridge, on Friday, October 9th from 10-11 a.m. Memorial Service will be held the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Interment at Memory Gardens, Breslau. Due to Covid-19 restrictions you must RSVP for the visitation or Memorial Service though the funeral home website or by contacting the funeral home. And all visitors will be required to wear a mask and to observe physical distancing measures. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences/donations/directions www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com 519-658-9366


Published in The Cambridge Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD
1766 Franklin Boulevard
Cambridge, ON N3C 1N8
(519) 658-9366
