January 4th, 1935 Bell Island, Newfoundland - July 15th, 2020 Guelph, Ontario. It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Edith Hickey (nee Dooling). She was predeceased by her loving husband, Cyril, in 1993, and siblings: Mollie Pelley (1987), John (Jack) Dooling (2007), Ned Dooling (2006), Patrick Dooling (2009) and Ann English (2016), as well as her beloved son, Patrick John (2008). She is survived and will be greatly missed by her children: Bridget, Tim (Robin), Mary, Kevin (Wendy), Chris (Ana), Bill (Christa) and Mike. Edith was an amazing grandmother and so loved by her grandchildren: Nick, Kate, Sarah, Tanner, Issac, Ethan, Tyler, Ben, Daniel, Daniella, Brody, Max, Zach and great grandchildren: Kiaan, Riley, Norah, Carter, Kingston and Boston. The family wishes to extend warm appreciation to the wonderful staff at The Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph. Nichol and Erin neighbourhoods, thank you for the kind loving care! Especially these past four months, when her family couldn't be there. At Edith's request, cremation has taken place and a quiet family service will follow. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com