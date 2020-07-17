1/1
Edith Catherine (Dooling) Hickey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 4th, 1935 Bell Island, Newfoundland - July 15th, 2020 Guelph, Ontario. It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Edith Hickey (nee Dooling). She was predeceased by her loving husband, Cyril, in 1993, and siblings: Mollie Pelley (1987), John (Jack) Dooling (2007), Ned Dooling (2006), Patrick Dooling (2009) and Ann English (2016), as well as her beloved son, Patrick John (2008). She is survived and will be greatly missed by her children: Bridget, Tim (Robin), Mary, Kevin (Wendy), Chris (Ana), Bill (Christa) and Mike. Edith was an amazing grandmother and so loved by her grandchildren: Nick, Kate, Sarah, Tanner, Issac, Ethan, Tyler, Ben, Daniel, Daniella, Brody, Max, Zach and great grandchildren: Kiaan, Riley, Norah, Carter, Kingston and Boston. The family wishes to extend warm appreciation to the wonderful staff at The Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph. Nichol and Erin neighbourhoods, thank you for the kind loving care! Especially these past four months, when her family couldn't be there. At Edith's request, cremation has taken place and a quiet family service will follow. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wall-Custance Funeral Home and Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved