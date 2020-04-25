|
|
It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the passing of Eduina Rosa. Eduina passed away peacefully at St Andrews Terrace with her loving daughter by her side and surrounded by the love of her family in her 91st year. She was predeceased by her husband Joao Rosa of 59 years, and her parents Jose and Inacia, brother Jose, and sisters Senhorinha, Rosa, Ana, and Maria. She is survived by her loving daughter Lizette Medeiros (Artur) and her loving grandchildren Sonia Bordadagua (Bruno) Jason Medeiros (Marta) and great-granddaughter Melina. Eduina will also be sadly missed by her extended family and friends in Canada, Portugal and United States. Eduina immigrated to Canada 47 years ago from Faial, Azores with her daughter Lizette to continue the life her husband Joao had started for the family in the new country. She loved spending countless hours in her garden and playing cards with her friends and family. She was a very active and social person who always loved a good festa (party). Our greatest appreciation and gratitude go out to the amazing staff (all her amores) at St Andrews Terrace in Cambridge that cared for Eduina every day, and who truly made her days more enjoyable. We couldn't think of a better place for her to spend the last 22 months of her life. The outpouring of support and love from all the staff is so appreciated. A private service was held on Saturday at Corbett Funeral Home in Cambridge, internment followed at Park Lawn Cemetery. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or condolence on our funeral home website, www.corbettfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 25, 2020