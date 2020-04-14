|
On Saturday, April 4th, the Hancocks family lost their partner, father, brother, mentor, and friend. Always a smile, a man of few words but when he spoke, you listened, Bernie passed away at the age of 69. Born to his parents, Wilf and Joyce Hancocks, on Oct 31, 1950 in Keithley England, Bernie married the love of his life, his highschool sweetheart, Janeen (Winn) in 1971. Together since the age of 14 when he carved their initials side by side into the park bench at Hancock pool, Bernie and Janeen were to celebrate their 49th wedding anniversary on July 17, 2020. Family was everything to Bernie. Proud father of Ben and his wife Melissa of South River, and his daughter Erin of Waterloo, and his beloved dog Sophie. Adoring Papa to his grandchildren Elizabeth, Ben, Abbey, and Charlie, and best friend to his brothers Jack (Linda) and Ted (Rose), brother-in-law to Ginny (Bill), and son-in-law to Shirley Winn. Pre-deceased by his father (Wilf), mother (Joyce), father-in-law (Robert Winn), and grandson (Alexander Wendling). Bernie was known for his love of baseball, coaching in the Cambridge Minor Baseball league. His love of golf was also a way that he connected with many family and friends. Thank you to the amazing nurses on 2B Med CMH for their loving care, and our wonderful neighbours Paul and Mary for all of their help. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life and everything that Bernie was will take place at a later date when it is safe to do so. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society and The Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 14, 2020