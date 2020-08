Karen Irvine died peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband David and her children, Beth Mehring (Michael), Matthew (Lizz) and Alison Christoffer along with her 5 grandchildren Nicholas, Bradley and Cameron Mehring and Braden and Brenna Christoffer. As per her wishes, Karen was cremated and there will be no funeral ceremony. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.



