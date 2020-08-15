Enrico FRATARCANGELI

After a 7-year battle with cancer, Enrico passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, August 13, 2020, just one month shy of his 75th birthday. Enrico was a kind and generous man who would give you the shirt off his back. He loved his family deeply, and as long as he was with them, he was happy. Enrico had a great sense of humour and a perpetual smile on his face, and he was everyone's friend. Even during his final years, he befriended the medical daycare staff at CMH and the PSWs and daily nursing staff who came to care for him. While we have a huge hole in our hearts, we know that he is no longer suffering. Enrico was the beloved husband of 55 years to Domenica, the cherished Dad to Rina (Andrew) Nelson and Lisa (Giancarlo) Sicuro, and the proud Nonno to Kyle (Thomas), Josh, AJ, Kaitlyn, and Christopher. He will also be remembered by his mother in-law Olimpia (the Late Lino d. 2011), sister Lucia (Mario) Cocco, brother Gino, in Italy and many nieces, nephews and friends. Enrico is predeceased by his parents Bernardo and Loreta (nee Cocco) and eight siblings. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will be held. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by his family. Arrangements entrusted to T. Little Funeral Home & Cremation Centre (519) 623-1290.