Peacefully passed away at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 76 years of age. Beloved husband of Gloria Joyce Greenhough (Allen). Loving father of Matthew William Greenhough (Pam) and their children Tristan, William, Preston and Charlotte. Also loving father of Christopher James Greenhough (Rebecca) and their children Sebastian and Gabriel. Survived by sister Beth Stefanson (Delmar). Predeceased by brother Dennis Greenhough. The family welcomes friends and relatives to a Celebration of Life for Eric at the Hespeler Scout House, 16 Kribs Street, Cambridge (Located in Forbes Park), on Saturday, March 14th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Cambridge Salvation Army or to the Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated by the family. Condolences/Donations 519-658-9366
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 11, 2020