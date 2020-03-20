Home

Erika Steiger Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 88. Loving and devoted wife of the late Johan Steiger (2019), who together shared 66 years of marriage. Cherished mother of Nick Steiger. At Erika's request, cremation and a private family service will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated by the family. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or condolence on our funeral home website, www.corbettfuneralhome.ca.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 20, 2020
