Erna passed away peacefully at the Wellington Hospice in Guelph on February 2, 2020. Erna's legacy is the love she leaves to her husband Richard of 61 years, her three children, her five beautiful grandchildren and many friends. As her children Linda Vanderheyden (Peter), Rick Feicht (Laura Harvie), Raymond (Allyson) Feicht, we can only say our mom taught us how to be strong, how to be independent and how to take nothing for granted. To receive unconditional love is a rare gift and we were lucky. As an incredible nurturing fun loving grandmother, her grandchildren, Jordan (Sarah), Nolan (Brittany), Aaron, Jakob and Ava, were treasured and could only win. Omi loved to feed them and teach them how to appreciate nutritional home made meals... especially food from opas organic garden... and most especially the Austrian specialties... she would spend countless hours playing board games and grounding them in nature... all birds and flowers and rocks were the most important part of life. Erna's life was wonderfully enhanced with the many happy memories made of love and laughter with our extended Payerl family. So many wonderful meals together, card games and trips. Erna also had great friendships that she cherished so much... what is life without beautiful girlfriends? So many laughs. Erna loved to live... loved to dance... loved to sing... and loved to love. She will be so missed. We'd like to say thank you to the lovely caring people at the hospice who helped bring comfort to all of us. Would also like to thank the at home palliative nurses and doctor care team in the community who helped make her journey as good as it could be. We are so lucky to live in such an outstanding community with such caring beautiful people. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home (519) 740-0669.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 8, 2020