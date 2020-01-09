|
|
Passed away peacefully at Saint Luke's Place, Cambridge, on January 1st, 2020 at age 93. Ernest was born in Upper Island Cove, NFLD, on January 6th, 1926. Beloved husband of the late Blanche Reid (2003); loving father of Barb (Larry), Ed (Kathleen), Linda (Joe), Irene (Ed), Rick, Marg (Rae), Rose (Donnie), and Ken. Cherished grandfather to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Al, Ernie, Sid, and Don. Ernest was predeceased by his parents Ernest and Barbara Reid, sisters Irene, Winnie, and Martha, and brothers Herb, George, and Lew. Ernest enjoyed working for Canadian General Tower for 33 years. A special thank you from the family to the staff at Saint Luke's Place, especially E wing, for all their care. You will always be in our hearts. Ernest's family received relatives and friends at Lounsbury Funeral Home, 1766 Franklin Blvd., Cambridge on Tuesday, January 7th from 7-9 pm and on Wednesday, January 8th from 11 am - 1 pm. A Funeral Service followed in the funeral home chapel at 1 pm. Interment took place at New Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .