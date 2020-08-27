Passed away on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at Woodingford Lodge, Woodstock. Errol was the son of Frederick and Mildred (nee Aldridge) of Leamington Spa, England, born on June 17, 1930, in Bombay (Mumbai), India. He attended the Lawrence School in Lovedale, Nilgiris, India, re-patriated to England 1947, and was an R.A.F. mechanic post-WWII. Errol emigrated to Canada 1960 with (then) wife Rosemary (nee Standbridge) and children Stephen and Karen, John was later born in Canada. He was a draftsman at Canadian Cooler in Orillia, a drafting engineer and project expediter at Babcock & Wilcox in Cambridge, and later an estimator at Ingersoll Rand. Errol was a highly principled family man who prided himself on his work ethic and devotion to family, at times holding three jobs concurrently to provide for his family. He was also an avid horseman and craftsman who couldn't be separated from his dogs. Known to those close to him as one of the world's truly gifted shower-stall tenors, Errol also loved a good game of golf, though some contend that he'd yet to have one. Errol is survived by his wife of 41 years, June (nee Blakeman). His children Stephen (Jan), Karen (Joe) Barradell, John (JoAnne), Laurie (Lon) Adair, Perry (Charmagne) Blakeman, Joe Blakeman, and Lisa (Terry) Stere; his grandchildren Allison, Colin, Jeffrey, Jessica (Tom), Lisa, Jamen (Katrina), Jessica (Mattew), Hanna (Kyle), Ronnie, Shannon, Jamie, Jason, Nicole, Perry, Shawn, Erika, Jen, Tanya, Terry, Troy; and his great grandchildren Danika, Maverick, Diego, Dominik, Olivia, Kyha, Dylan, Eva, McKenzie, Haley, Sean, Logan, Brayden, Nathaniel, Kaden, Cordelia, Alec, Rikie, Adeline, Brady. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the London Regional Cancer Centre/London Health Sciences Foundation, or the charity of one's choice
