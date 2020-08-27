1/1
Errol Frederick Allen DUNNINGS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Errol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at Woodingford Lodge, Woodstock. Errol was the son of Frederick and Mildred (nee Aldridge) of Leamington Spa, England, born on June 17, 1930, in Bombay (Mumbai), India. He attended the Lawrence School in Lovedale, Nilgiris, India, re-patriated to England 1947, and was an R.A.F. mechanic post-WWII. Errol emigrated to Canada 1960 with (then) wife Rosemary (nee Standbridge) and children Stephen and Karen, John was later born in Canada. He was a draftsman at Canadian Cooler in Orillia, a drafting engineer and project expediter at Babcock & Wilcox in Cambridge, and later an estimator at Ingersoll Rand. Errol was a highly principled family man who prided himself on his work ethic and devotion to family, at times holding three jobs concurrently to provide for his family. He was also an avid horseman and craftsman who couldn't be separated from his dogs. Known to those close to him as one of the world's truly gifted shower-stall tenors, Errol also loved a good game of golf, though some contend that he'd yet to have one. Errol is survived by his wife of 41 years, June (nee Blakeman). His children Stephen (Jan), Karen (Joe) Barradell, John (JoAnne), Laurie (Lon) Adair, Perry (Charmagne) Blakeman, Joe Blakeman, and Lisa (Terry) Stere; his grandchildren Allison, Colin, Jeffrey, Jessica (Tom), Lisa, Jamen (Katrina), Jessica (Mattew), Hanna (Kyle), Ronnie, Shannon, Jamie, Jason, Nicole, Perry, Shawn, Erika, Jen, Tanya, Terry, Troy; and his great grandchildren Danika, Maverick, Diego, Dominik, Olivia, Kyha, Dylan, Eva, McKenzie, Haley, Sean, Logan, Brayden, Nathaniel, Kaden, Cordelia, Alec, Rikie, Adeline, Brady. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the London Regional Cancer Centre/London Health Sciences Foundation, or the charity of one's choice and may be arranged through the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, 845 Devonshire Ave., Woodstock (519-539-0004). Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed online at www.brockandvisser.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brock & Visser Funeral Home
845 Devonshire Ave
Woodstock, ON N4S 8Z4
519-539-0004
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brock & Visser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved