Ethel passed away peacefully in her 91st year, on May 16, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto. She is predeceased by her parents Thomas and Alice Woods (of Galt), and will be missed by her sisters Marion Paris and Colleen Riddell and nieces: Diane, Lisa and Lorilee. Ethel was a strong, independent woman who had a very rewarding career as a much respected nurse, ultimately retiring from Ryerson Polytechnic University as Professor Emeritus of nursing. Throughout her career she made many life-long friends and viewed her Ryerson colleagues as her "second family". In keeping Ethel's wishes, funds will be provided to the university for the creation of the "Ethel Woods Bursaries" for the support of second and third year students of nursing who demonstrate potential for excellence in clinical practice. Ethel loved travelling, reading and the ballet. She was a long time supporter of the National Ballet of Canada, The National Ballet School, The Art Gallery of Ontario and the Royal Ontario Museum. Ethel will be missed by her special friends: Elaine Hardy and Bruce Lloyd, Bonnie Hartley and Winkie Simpson. A heartfelt thank-you to neighbours: Nancy, Jan and Zahava for their friendship and support over the years, and to the wonderful ICU and Palliative Care Teams at St Michaels Hospital who provided compassionate, gentle care for Ethel over the past few weeks. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, private family service will be held in Galt. A Celebration of Ethel's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of donations please feel free to support your favourite charity.