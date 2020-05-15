Passed away peacefully with her daughter Jo-Ann, son-in-law Michael, granddaughter Lindsay and grandson Chris by her side. Evelyn was predeceased by husband Edward Sondej (1991) and her second husband Joseph McKeown (2002). She enjoyed dancing; her trips to England; and her cruises with her daughter, son-in-law and her special friend Roderick Turner. Her favourite pastime, however, was her frequent shopping excursions with loving daughter Jo-Ann. Evelyn is survived by her daughter Jo-Ann Gottlieb (Michael), son Edward Sondej (Irene), and grandchildren Lindsay Reid (Travis), Christopher Moreby, and Gerald Sondej (Lynn), as well as her seven great-grandchildren: Paisley, Harper, Shelby, Taylor, Mitchell, Mackenzie and Tanner. Many thanks to Evelyn's palliative care team from Paramed for all of their support during her final months. A special thank you to her nurses Raim, Elaine and Agnes who always treated her with the utmost kindness, dignity and respect. "I will miss you deeply my beautiful Mom. You were my best friend. Rest in Peace now. We will miss you and remember you every day" ... Love you, Jo-Ann