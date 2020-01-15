|
|
Fernanda died as she lived, with grace and beauty on the afternoon of January 13, 2020 at the age of 62 surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home. Loving and dear daughter of Manuel and Ana Da Silveira. Cherished sister of Connie Dory (Dan). Adored aunt of Joshua Braga and Felicia Morton (Colton) and great-aunt of Clara. She will be so very missed by her aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Special thank you to all those that helped care for her in her final years. She was blessed to have an amazing network of people that loved her dearly. Fernanda had a full and beautiful life, lighting up the room wherever she went. Everyone couldn't help but simply adore her. She graduated from Glenview Park High School in 1978, and worked at ARC industries for 26 years. She loved swimming, bowling, bocce ball, mini golf and of course, the slot machines at the casino. Her favourite part was "seeing the lights" when she was a winner. Fernanda loved to travel, going on many bus tours throughout North America, cruising around the Caribbean and visiting their Florida cottage. It didn't matter where she was or what she was doing, as long as she was with her family. To her, being together was everything. Fernanda was a ray of light and hope during her long battle with Alzheimer's and fought with strength until her very last moments. We will miss her contagious laugh and amazing outlook on life. We were better people for knowing her. We love you Fernanda, our angel. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 from 6-9pm at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St. N, Cambridge. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 210 South St., Cambridge on Friday, January 17th, 2020 at 11a.m. Burial to follow at Parklawn Cemetery, 750 Fountain St. N., Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to either Community Living Cambridge or The Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 15, 2020