Corbett Funeral Home Limited
95 Dundas Street
Cambridge, ON N1R 5N6
(519) 740-0669
Fernando Marques Botelho Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Thursday February 13, 2020 at the age of 83. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maria Evelina Botelho (1996). Cherished father of Allen Botelho (Shirley), Dean Botelho (Lindy) and Diane Medina (Shane). Proud grandfather of Jessica, Cody and Cameron Botelho and Braeden, Mackenzie and Brycen Medina. Loving brother of David Botelho (Eva), Maria Ferreira, Manuel Botelho (Alda), the late John Botelho (the late Ana) and the late Joe Botelho. Fernando will also be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, where family and friends will be received on Tuesday February 18, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9p.m. Rosary will be recited at 8p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church, Elgin St., S., Cambridge, on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 11a.m. Interment will follow at Mount View Cemetery.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 15, 2020
