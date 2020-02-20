Home

Floyd Binkley

Floyd Binkley Obituary
Passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in his 69th year. Loving father of his two daughters, Kelly (Tim) Brotz and their children Nicholas and Lana, and Stacey (Dustin) Parker and their daughter Caydence. Dear son to Velma Binkley and brother to Nancy (Ken) Polfuss, Eldon (Carol), Shirley (Murray) Lantz, Hazel (Fred) Jahn, Penny, Roger (Sharon), and Pete (Carole). Floyd is survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Lloyd Binkley. A visitation for family and close friends only will be held at the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, 845 Devonshire Ave., Woodstock (519-539-0004), on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart and Stoke Foundation of Ontario or to the SPCA would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at www.brockandvisser.com
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 20, 2020
