Francisco Chaves ANDRADE
Born August 6, 1928, in Santa Maria, Azores. The son of Filomena Cabral Chaves and Bernardino Joaquim Andrade. Francisco Immigrated to Canada in 1957, working for CP Rail in B.C. and Alberta, eventually moving to Galt in 1960. He was retired from Walker Exhaust, where he worked for 30 years, He is survived by his wife, Filomena of 69 years. Daughter Zenalia Sousa (Antonio), Grandson Michael, Granddaughter Diane Silva (Mike). He is predeceased by his son Joe (Nelida) and infant son, Alfred. He is survived by his brother, Agostinho, sister-in-laws, Idalina Andrade, Laura Andrade, Maria Do Rego and Ines Chaves. Predeceased by his brothers Jose, Antonio, Manuel, Joao and Dinis and sisters Maria, Filomena, Rosa and Conceicao. Also predeceased by sister-in-laws Adlina, Maria, Filomena, Evangelina, Emilia and brother-in-laws Antonio Freitas, Jose Freitas, Antonio Do Rego, Antonio Chaves, Jose M Sousa, Jose Fontes and Manuel Braga. Visitation took place on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas Street, N., Cambridge. A Funeral Mass was held at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church, Elgin Street, S., Cambridge on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment at Mount View Cemetery, Cambridge.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Nov. 30, 2020.
