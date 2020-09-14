Frank BROUSSE

Of Howdenvale, in his 86th year, passed peacefully with family by his side at Grey Bruce Heath Services in Wiarton on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Cherished husband of Rowena for 50 years. Much loved father of Cindy White and her husband Ken of Brantford and father-in-law of Helen Mast of Howdenvale. Much loved Poppa of Megan, Andrew, Steven, Michelle (Derek) and Lindsay (Oli) and Great Poppa of Paisley, Maverick, Jacoby, Ania, and Hudson. Missed by many brother/sister in-laws, nieces and nephews and close friends and neighbours. Predeceased by his son Ed Brill, and his brothers and sister. Private family arrangements entrusted to the GEORGE FUNERAL HOME, Wiarton. Expressions of remembrance to the Diabetes Association
, Canadian Liver Foundation, or the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com