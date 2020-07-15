1/1
Frank Henry TYLER

Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Monday, July 13, 2020 at age 95 years. Beloved husband of Dona (nee Morrison) Tyler. Loving father of Bonnie Purdy (Doug). Cherished grandfather of Scott, Jason, Ryan, Erin, Andrew, Brett, Jennifer and much loved and remembered by 16 great-grandchildren. Also survived by sister-in-law Linda Tyler. Predeceased by son David Tyler and daughter Nancy Lee Grule. W.W. II Veteran and Longtime Member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 126, Preston. Cremation has taken place. A Private Burial will be held by the family at Preston Cemetery, Cambridge, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to the War Amps or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge, ON (519)-740 0669.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
