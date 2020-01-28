|
Passed away suddenly on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at the age of 73 with his family by his side. Loving husband of Elsie Kinsella. Cherished father of Frank Kinsella Jr. and Tammy Ethier (Paul Simms). Proud grandfather of Dillon, Tyler, Brady and Melanie. Frank is survived by seven siblings and predeceased by his parents and his brother. The family would like to thank Dr. Morgan and the staff at CMH for the wonderful care provided. Cremation has taken place and as per Frank's wishes, there will be no formal memorial service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada (bcsc.ca) or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Messages and condolences may be left at tricitycremations.com or 519.267.7199
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 28, 2020