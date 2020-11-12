1/1
Frank Jerry MANEL
Jerry Manel was born December 30, 1955 and passed away suddenly on November 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Barb (née Ashwell), son Kyle, daughter Kristine (Michael) Hutchison, beloved grandchildren Audrey and Andrew Hutchison, sister Laura (Jim) Sullivan, brothers Stan and Bob, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother Stella (née Krawczyk), father Frank and brother Jim. He was a contributor to many community causes, including Rockton Agricultural Society and an active member of the Cambridge Community of Christ. A Memorial Service will be held at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, for close family only on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. Service will be streamed on zoom for others who wish to pay their respects. Internment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to World Accord would be greatly appreciated. In accordance with current Covid-19 Provincial, Federal and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario regulations, special arrangements have been made to accommodate the safety and convenience of everyone. Access to the facility will be controlled and all visitors will be required to wear a mask, to provide the funeral home personnel with their name and telephone number upon arrival, and to observe physical distancing measures while on the premises. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87484551556?pwd=VVhYbEhkVHJoUlFJckI2OUVlN3kzZz09 Meeting ID: 874 8455 1556, Passcode: 306421


Published in The Cambridge Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Corbett Funeral Home Limited
Funeral services provided by
Corbett Funeral Home Limited
95 Dundas Street
Cambridge, ON N1R 5N6
(519) 740-0669
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
November 11, 2020
I worked with Jerry at Dofasco, he was a very nice fellow, very easy to get along with. Very sorry for your loss. RIP Jerry
Joe Passmore
Coworker
November 11, 2020
Dear Barb, Kristine, Kyle and The Ashwell Manel Family
Our condolences to you all in the sudden passing of Jerry. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Jerry will be forever missed.
Doug & Rose Robinson
Friend
November 10, 2020
Worked with Jerry for many years. Hard worker. Great guy. We got along very well. We retired the same year. So sorry for your great loss.
Greg Pierce
Coworker
November 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss Barb. Condolences to you and your family on this tragedy. Thoughts, prayers and hugs.

Betty Hurley (Guider friend)
Betty Hurley
Friend
