Jerry Manel was born December 30, 1955 and passed away suddenly on November 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Barb (née Ashwell), son Kyle, daughter Kristine (Michael) Hutchison, beloved grandchildren Audrey and Andrew Hutchison, sister Laura (Jim) Sullivan, brothers Stan and Bob, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother Stella (née Krawczyk), father Frank and brother Jim. He was a contributor to many community causes, including Rockton Agricultural Society and an active member of the Cambridge Community of Christ. A Memorial Service will be held at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, for close family only on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. Service will be streamed on zoom for others who wish to pay their respects. Internment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to World Accord would be greatly appreciated. In accordance with current Covid-19 Provincial, Federal and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario regulations, special arrangements have been made to accommodate the safety and convenience of everyone. Access to the facility will be controlled and all visitors will be required to wear a mask, to provide the funeral home personnel with their name and telephone number upon arrival, and to observe physical distancing measures while on the premises. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87484551556?pwd=VVhYbEhkVHJoUlFJckI2OUVlN3kzZz09
Meeting ID: 874 8455 1556, Passcode: 306421