Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, at Hilltop Manor, Cambridge, on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at age 88 years. Loving and devoted husband of the late Christina "Chris", who together shared 58 years of marriage. Cherished father of Carole (Colin) Sheehey and Lesley (Randy) Kuchma. Proud grandfather of Tara Campbell, Ryan (Rachel) Sheehey, Joshua (Victoria) Kuchma, Sarah Kuchma (Ben)and great-grandchildren Maddison, Parker, Brooklynn, Bentley and "Walter" the cat. Fred will also be sadly missed by his sister Maureen, brothers Kenny and Colin (Pat), nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by parents Frederick and Minnie Pink, brother Gordon and sister June. At Fred's request, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at Corbett Funeral Home. 95 Dundas Street, Cambridge (519)-740-0669 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to service time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff of Hilltop Manor for their excellent care and compassion.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 8, 2020