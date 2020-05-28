Or Copy this URL to Share

Poppy Fund in memory of Fred. Condolences/donations/directions It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Fred Stewart on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with his daughter Kay by his side. He leaves behind his daughter Kay (Ken) Dugmore, granddaughters Kim Ferrier (Shawn), Karen Burdess, and great-grandchildren Chloe, Benjamin, and Emily Ferrier, Abby and Raewyn Burdess. Also left to mourn is his stepdaughter Holly Neilson (Kim) and grandson Zachary Samenook. Special mention to his nephew Bill (Nancy) Stewart. Many nieces and nephews in Nova Scotia and Ontario. Predeceased by his first wife Gladys (Reynolds) and his second wife Gale (Schwartzentruber), his parents Margaret and William Stewart, brothers Don, Chalmers, William and Philip. Fred was coal miner in Nova Scotia, professional boxer and police officer, Hespeler's last Police Chief before amalgamation (1973) then finished his police career as a Staff Inspector with Waterloo Regional Police, retiring in 1986. Fred was a great mentor to many young teens and especially new police recruits in Hespeler over the years! A private family interment will be held on Saturday, May 23rd at New Hope Cemetery, Hespeler. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made the Royal Canadian Legion Hespeler Branch #272Poppy Fund in memory of Fred. Condolences/donations/directions www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com 519-658-9366

