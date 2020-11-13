Passed away peacefully, with family by his side, at St. Andrew's Terrace, Cambridge on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Leilani (nee Johnston) for 63 years. Loving father of Susan (Mike), Shelly (Rob), Paul (Rose), Michelle (Jim) and Michael. Proud and loving grandfather of Caitlyn (Mike), Hailey (Mathew), Jolene (Brody), Karl, Nickalas (Aimee), Adam, Julia, Jake, Mya and Teegan and great-grandfather of Levi, Owen, Leo, Makedah, Wyatt, and Scotlyn. Garry will also be lovingly remembered by his brother-in-law Harry Greenan by his niece, nephews, cousins and friends. Garry was born in Galt and graduated from Galt Collegiate in 1953. He and Leilani had already been dating for 2 years. He attended Ryerson Institute of Technology 1954-1955. He then worked at many companies over the years, including General Steel Wares, Northern Telecom, Hershey Chocolate, and Westinghouse Canada, all the while continuing his education and raising his young family. Every job gave him more experience that he used to forward his career, pushing himself to the next level, looking for new challenges, which he thrived upon. While Garry enjoyed his career, the most important thing was his family. The time he was able to watch his children and then grandchildren grow into the wonderful people that he was so proud of and they were all very precious to him. He also had a very special place in his heart for the many dogs that were part of his life. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers of St. Andrew's Terrace for their compassionate care this past year. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the T. Little Funeral Home (519) 623-1290. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Alzheimer Society or The Humane Society would be appreciated by his family. "Where do all the years go? Down what tunnel of time are poured the precious days? We are young, and the fires within us burn bright. All the world lies before us and nothing is too great to be done, no challenge too awesome. Then suddenly the days are no more, the years are gone, and the time that remains is little indeed" ~Louis L'Amour