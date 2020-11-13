1/1
Garry Neil NICKASON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, with family by his side, at St. Andrew's Terrace, Cambridge on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Leilani (nee Johnston) for 63 years. Loving father of Susan (Mike), Shelly (Rob), Paul (Rose), Michelle (Jim) and Michael. Proud and loving grandfather of Caitlyn (Mike), Hailey (Mathew), Jolene (Brody), Karl, Nickalas (Aimee), Adam, Julia, Jake, Mya and Teegan and great-grandfather of Levi, Owen, Leo, Makedah, Wyatt, and Scotlyn. Garry will also be lovingly remembered by his brother-in-law Harry Greenan by his niece, nephews, cousins and friends. Garry was born in Galt and graduated from Galt Collegiate in 1953. He and Leilani had already been dating for 2 years. He attended Ryerson Institute of Technology 1954-1955. He then worked at many companies over the years, including General Steel Wares, Northern Telecom, Hershey Chocolate, and Westinghouse Canada, all the while continuing his education and raising his young family. Every job gave him more experience that he used to forward his career, pushing himself to the next level, looking for new challenges, which he thrived upon. While Garry enjoyed his career, the most important thing was his family. The time he was able to watch his children and then grandchildren grow into the wonderful people that he was so proud of and they were all very precious to him. He also had a very special place in his heart for the many dogs that were part of his life. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers of St. Andrew's Terrace for their compassionate care this past year. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the T. Little Funeral Home (519) 623-1290. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Alzheimer Society or The Humane Society would be appreciated by his family. "Where do all the years go? Down what tunnel of time are poured the precious days? We are young, and the fires within us burn bright. All the world lies before us and nothing is too great to be done, no challenge too awesome. Then suddenly the days are no more, the years are gone, and the time that remains is little indeed" ~Louis L'Amour


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T. Little Funeral Home & Cremation Centr
223 Main Street
Cambridge, ON N1R1X2
5196231290
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T. Little Funeral Home & Cremation Centr

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved