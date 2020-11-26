1/1
Gary MINTZ
Passed away peacefully after a year long battle with cancer at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on November 17, 2020. Loving husband of Shannon for 49 years. Beloved father of Susan and Jason (Irene). Cherished grandfather of Johnny, Rebecca, Sarah, Ivan and Luciana. Gary will also be sadly missed by his mother MaryLou Mintz, his brother Larry (Judy), his sister Linda Sweet (Robert) and his Aunt Norma Proudlove. Predeceased by his son Stephen and his father Harvey Allister Mintz. Gary was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a great family man who enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren, and was always there to cheer them on! He was passionate about supporting youth in the community and had great faith in his Lord and Savior. Gary was a generous man, dependable and honourable in all aspects of his life. He was a trusted professional serving his clients at SunLife for the past 25 years. He was an avid motorcyclist, and collector of vintage motorcycles and cars. He travelled extensively in North America, making many friends along the way. A visitation and private service were held at Lounsbury Funeral Home. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and Cambridge Memorial Hospital for all their care and compassion. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to Cambridge Memorial Hospital or Yonge Street Mission would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD
Funeral services provided by
Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD
1766 Franklin Boulevard
Cambridge, ON N3C 1N8
(519) 658-9366
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
November 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Calvin Lodder
November 20, 2020
Peach Tribute Garden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Allison Lowe
November 20, 2020
RIP cousin prays to you and your family. Gary came to a rememberance Teresa had for are brother John, it was so nice hearing his storys, Living in nova scotia I don,t get to see any cousins and chat about old times. ty Gary for being so thoughtful Brenda
Brenda Mintz
Family
November 19, 2020
I am deeply saddened to learn of Gary’s passing. I have many cherished memories of Gary and Shannon stopping in for a visit with his Aunt Gwen (my mom) and I was always thrilled to see him. A few years ago Gary and I had a lunch appointment and he came to pick me up. By the time I returned the office was a buzz with who my tall handsome lunch date was... none other than my favourite cousin Gary. He always had a smile, a glint in his eye and warm heartfelt embrace. His legacy is in the love he gave, shared and showed all who knew him. Sadly missed, Heaven has gained a giant gentleman.
Kelly Dickie
Family
