Passed away peacefully after a year long battle with cancer at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on November 17, 2020. Loving husband of Shannon for 49 years. Beloved father of Susan and Jason (Irene). Cherished grandfather of Johnny, Rebecca, Sarah, Ivan and Luciana. Gary will also be sadly missed by his mother MaryLou Mintz, his brother Larry (Judy), his sister Linda Sweet (Robert) and his Aunt Norma Proudlove. Predeceased by his son Stephen and his father Harvey Allister Mintz. Gary was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a great family man who enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren, and was always there to cheer them on! He was passionate about supporting youth in the community and had great faith in his Lord and Savior. Gary was a generous man, dependable and honourable in all aspects of his life. He was a trusted professional serving his clients at SunLife for the past 25 years. He was an avid motorcyclist, and collector of vintage motorcycles and cars. He travelled extensively in North America, making many friends along the way. A visitation and private service were held at Lounsbury Funeral Home. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and Cambridge Memorial Hospital for all their care and compassion. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to Cambridge Memorial Hospital or Yonge Street Mission would be appreciated by the family.