It is with our deepest sorrow to announce the passing of Gary William Armstrong on Saturday May 23rd, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Gary was the President & Owner of Preston Woodworking Machinery. In loving memory of a father, friend, husband, grandfather and great grandfather. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made directly to Grand River Hospital Foundation in support of Cancer Care as expressions of sympathy. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519-267-7199. Never more than a thought away Quietly remembered every day No need for words except to say Still loved and missed in every way. Always loved, Forever in our Hearts -Lacy, Lee, Trisha, Neil and family.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 4, 2020.