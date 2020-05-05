Peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 64. Predeceased by his Father Bert Rideout. (2008) Survived by his Mother, Velma Rideout of Pacquet, Newfoundland. Loving husband of Erma Juan, fiercely protective and loving Father to April (Darren) McCreedy, and Cory (Jennifer) Rideout. Proud Poppy to Ava and Lana McCreedy. Loving Stepfather to Nove (Romel) Manding and proud Stepgrandad to Vheena Karyl and Karl Jaycee Manding. Left with fond memories are his siblings Roger Rideout, Karen (Harvey) Boone, Harvey (Donna) Rideout, Leon (Sharon) Rideout, Neville (Dianna) Rideout, Norman Rideout, Christopher Rideout, Richard Rideout, Byron (and the late Geraldine) Rideout, Jason (Krystle) Rideout, and Kira Rideout, and his many nieces and nephews. Also left to mourn are Cheryl and David Walker. The family would like give a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Naresh Murty, at Hamilton General Hospital, for providing life saving brain surgery (2015) Juravinski Cancer Centre, Grand River Hospital Stroke Unit, and Cambridge Memorial Hospital Stroke Rehabilitation, to all PSW's for their compassionate care. (2015-2020). Cremation has taken place, with a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.267.7199
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 5, 2020.