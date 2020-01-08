|
Genowefa was born in 1932 in southern Poland, which is now part of Ukraine. When the Second World War started ,her father enlisted and she was sent to Siberia with her mother. From Siberia they both travelled to Kazakhstan and then to Iran.While travelling from Iran to Kenya, their ship was hit by a torpedo that failed to explode.Another ship stayed behind while people were transferred from the damaged ship to raise the hole above the waterline to repair it. After repairs, people were transferred back and two ships steamed without escort. Eventually Genowefa and her mother reached a camp near Mount Kilimanjaro and stayed until the war ended. After 1946 she went to England with her mother and was reunited with her father. In 1952 she married and in 1954 steamed to Halifax to start a new life in Canada. Genny was a passionate cook who liked to experiment with new dishes and spices. She enjoyed sharing her skills with others and was delighted when others had success. Genny was also talented in needle work, and knitting by hand as well as machine. Sincere thanks to all the wonderful people who assisted Genny through her physical problems, especially in the last 6 months. The time, energy and compassion made a huge difference in the quality of her life. Visitation will be held at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas Street, N., Cambridge (519)-740-0669 on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5 - 9 p.m. with Prayers to be recited at 9 p.m. at the Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 210 South Street, Cambridge on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Parklawn Cemetery, Cambridge, ON.