Peacefully at Hardy Terrace Long-term Care, Mount Pleasant, on Monday March 30, 2020. Ted Allen, of Oakland, formerly of Cambridge, in his 99th year. Beloved husband of Norma Allen and the late Sadie (nee Heathers) (1998). Dear dad of Pam VanAalten, Wayne & Christine Allen, and Craig Allen. Also survived by his 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, brother Norm Allen and sister-in-law Jean Allen. Ted is predeceased by his 4 sisters and 3 brothers. Ted will be sadly missed by his extended family & friends. A private family service will be held at the Keith Ovington Funeral Home, 134 King Street, Burford. Interment Oakland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations in Ted's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Society, SPCA or Veterans Affairs. Keith Ovington 519-449-1112 www.keithovington.ca Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Hardy Terrace for their amazing care of Ted, and the Keith Ovington Funeral Home for their support in this challenging time.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 3, 2020