George GALE
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father, surrounded by the love of his family on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was a remarkable man who left an impression on everyone he met. When he wasn't on the golf course he was donating his time to many charities. He was a proud and valued member of the Preston Heights Community Group. He will be sadly missed by all his siblings, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. We take comfort knowing he's reuniting with his wife of 69 years Kay, and his daughter Elaine. A special thank you to the doctors and staff at Cambridge Memorial Hospital for the exceptional care they gave him. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Preston Heights Community Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com


Published in The Cambridge Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barthel Funeral Home
566 Queenston Road
Cambridge, ON N3H3J8
5196533251
