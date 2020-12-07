Passed away at his residence on Friday, December 4, 2020 after a brief illness, George Richard Gordon of Cambridge at the age of 87. He is reunited with his beloved wife of 64 years Lois Gordon (nee Atwood) (July 18, 2020). Loving father of Gary Gordon, Cheryl Munroe (Arnold), Carol Adams (George), Mary Dixon (Brian), Linda Drake (Chris), George Gordon (Lisa) and Margaret Humphrey (Wayne). He is the proud Papa of 17 grandchildren,17 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Survived by his siblings Rosalie, Florence and Billy. George will be fondly remembered by several nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by his parents William and Marie Gordon and siblings Willard, Albert, Victor, Katherine, Henry and Marjorie. George will always be remembered as a loving and devoted husband and father that worked hard to provide his family a good life. There will be a private family funeral service held at the SMITH-LeROY FUNERAL HOME, 69 Wellington Street North, Woodstock on Friday, December 11, 2020. Cremation will follow. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Smith-LeRoy, (519) 537-3611. Personal condolences may be sent at www.smithleroy.com