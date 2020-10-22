1/1
George Wayne WYSE
It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the sudden passing of George at home on October 16, 2020 at the age of 77. Loving remembered by Pam his wife of 54 years. Children Peter (Melissa) and Mike (Adele). Grandchildren Demi, Dawson, Kaylee, Ethan and Jessica. George was the last surviving member of his family. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Edna Wyse and by his siblings June, Bob and David. Remembered as a hardworking car and truck mechanic, the remainder of his career as the areas Mac Tool distributor. George had a kind and generous heart and always enjoyed getting together with family, friends and his coffee buddies. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage and also telling stories of the past. He will live forever in our hearts. Cremation has taken place. Donations can be made to Mark Preece Family House (Hamilton) markpreecehouse.ca or Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation - hamiltonhealth.ca or the charity of your choice. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com


Published in The Cambridge Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
