March 12, 1937 - November 20, 2020 Unique, talented, loving, caring, stubborn and brilliantly funny, our Jerry will be profoundly missed as adored husband of Sandra, cherished father to Jennifer, Melissa, Jennifer and Adam. Treasured father-in-law to Samuel, Kenny and Lisa and mischievous and loving grandfather to Jadyn, Cameron and Finn. Jerry will be dearly missed by his sister Dorothy, niece Jane, David and Maggie. Jerry's request for no after ceremony will be honored. Fly high sweet Jerry, we will always be right there with you.



