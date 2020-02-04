|
With heavy hearts we announce Gerald's passing on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Andrews Terrace, Cambridge with family at his side in his 78th year. Beloved husband of Violet (nee Squires) of 53 wonderful years. Loving father to Valerie Lynch (Ken) and William (Cindy) Lynch. Proud poppy to Cassandra, Darren, Crystal and Jackie. Dearest brother to Alice (Ralph) Brenton and brother-in-law to Genevieve and Barb. Special uncle to Sheena and Hailey. Gerald is predeceased by his parents David and Alice, his siblings Nigel, Jim, Evelyn and Rendall. Gerald will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his extended family and friends. In keeping with his wishes cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Anglican Church, 12 Blair Road, Cambridge. Gerald will be laid to rest at Trinity Anglican Cemetery following the service. All are invited to a Celebration of Life immediately following services at the Cambridge Newfoundland Club, 1500 Dunbar Rd., Cambridge. As expressions of sympathy, donations made in Gerald's memory to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. A very special thank you to the staff of St. Andrews Terrace for the compassionate care you provided as well as to Gerald's friends Bill, Johnny, Harold, Ricki and Ralph for always being there. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 4, 2020