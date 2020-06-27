Gerald Reginald Raymond (Dude) (Tiny) Martin
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Gerald Martin announces his passing on June 20, 2020 at Grand River Hospital in his 46th year. Beloved son of Ruth-Anne Martin and the late Ron Martin. Cherished brother to Mandy Martin and loving uncle and best friend to Hunter Mitchell. Cherished nephew to Reg Campbell (Laurie), Colin Campbell (Cathy), Jerry Martin (Fiona), Luanne Loker (Pete), and many cousins and friends. Also survived by Grandmother Deanne Martin. He was predeceased by grandparents Bob Martin, Reg & Ruth Campbell and the late Aunt Rose Campbell. Also cherished godfather to Makayla Campbell. We would like to extend a special thank you to Grand River Hospital. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Lissard House. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 27, 2020.
