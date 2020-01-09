|
Passed away surrounded by the love of his family at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at age 74 years. Loving father of Christopher (Amanda). Dear brother of Filomena Sousa (late Ian; 2019), Ana Brazeau (Bill) and Isabel Coelho. Gil will be sadly missed by step-grandson Jayden, nieces and nephews; Jeffrey (Jessica) & Lauren (1994), Nicole and Allison (Phil). Great-niece and nephews Olivia & Owen; Samuel & Elijah. Predeceased by parents Jose and Maria Coelho. Gil was a gifted artist and photographer. He loved the ocean and treasured the year he worked on a Commercial Fishing Boat on the West Coast of Africa. Gil was proud of his Portuguese roots and immigrated to Canada with his parents and sisters in 1957. He attended Elementary School and High School in Cambridge, but lived much of his adult life in London, Ontario. Gil loved soccer and his pets - Mason, T.J. and Sprocket. The family would like to thank Dr. Needham-Nethercott, Dr. Plaxton and the ICU Team at Grand River Hospital KW Site for their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas Street, N., Cambridge (519)-740-0669 on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 1pm - 5pm. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Cambridge Humane Society would be appreciated by the family.