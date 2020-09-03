Passed away peacefully, on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital in her 88th year. Loving mother of Nancy (Ron) Griffith, of Texas, John (Debbie) Clifford and Carolyn (David) Mazmanian. Devoted grandma of Alex Clifford (Anna), Matthew (Deanna) Clifford, Kyle (Paige) Clifford, Samuel Mazmanian and Sarah Mazmanian. Adored great-grandma to Mackenzie, Kolton, Brody, Ryker and Cooper Clifford. Dear sister of Donnie (Mary) Knight, Alan (Vicky) Knight and Kelly Taylor. Predeceased by her parents Reginald and Lena Knight, first husband John (Jack) Clifford (1987), second husband Dennis McMahon (2008), sister Maree Penchuk and brother Doug (Joan) Knight. She was a dedicated school teacher of 46 years. In accordance with current Covid-19 Provincial, Federal and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario regulations, special arrangements have been made to accommodate the safety and convenience of everyone. Access to the facility will be controlled and all visitors will be required to wear a mask, to provide the funeral home personnel with their name and telephone number upon arrival, and to observe physical distancing measures while on the premises. Visitation will be held at COUTTS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE (96 St. Andrews Street, Cambridge, 519-621-1650) on Tuesday, September 8 from 5:30 - 8 p.m. Upon arrival to the scheduled events, funeral home staff will provide complete directions. Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral service will take place and be live-streamed on the Coutts Funeral Home Facebook page on Wednesday, September 9 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery. Gladys' family would like to thank Dr. Jonathan, nurses Courtney and Seth in ICU, Rebecca in Rehabilitation, Dr. Walker and all other nurses and doctors who assisted in caring for Gladys. A very special thank you to mom's dear friend, Riaf who was always there providing care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cambridge & District Humane Society or Cross Roads Brethren and Christ Church, Puslinch. Family and friends are invited to sign Gladys' online book of condolences at www.couttsfuneralhome.com