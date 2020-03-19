Home

With heavy hearts we announce Gloria's passing on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener in her 83rd year. Loving mother to Lee-Anne Roland (Todd) of Oshawa, proud Grandmother to Andrew, sister to Albert Rosenberg (Brenda Reid) of New Hamburg, Rick (Janice) Rosenberg of Cambridge and special aunt to Nicholas, Tyler and Matt. Gloria is predeceased by her parents Albert "Ab" and Elizabeth "Queenie" (nee Disbury) Rosenberg, son Ritchie Murray and her brother Ralph "Bud" Rosenberg. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and she will be laid to rest at Mount View Cemetery where she will once again be with her mother, father and brother. Donations in memory of Gloria to St. Mary's General Hospital would be greatly appreciated. A special thank you to all of the staff of St. Mary's Hospital for your care and efforts to ensure that Gloria was comfortable during the past week. Our heartfelt appreciation to the staff and friends at Trinity Village Retirement home for their care and concerns for Gloria over the past years. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave messages of condolence.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 19, 2020
