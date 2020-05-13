Passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the age of 76. Gordon is now reunited with his wife Lois (nee Muir) (2013). Dearly loved dad to Gordon, Rhonda (Phil) Bustin, Wilfred (Valerie) and Kelly (Phil) Taylor. Will greatly missed by his grandchildren Gordie (Stephanie), Joey, Jake, Alex, Matthew, Zack, Jase and Jackson, and many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. Gordon will always be remembered for his love of hunting, Tim Horton's coffee and the memories made with his family. He will be greatly missed. To honour Gordon's wishes, cremation has taken place. He will be laid to rest with family in Nova Scotia and a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.