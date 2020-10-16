Passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington. In his 93rd year, Gordon lived a full and rich life on all fronts. Born in Brantford to Leslie and Marjorie Welsh, his roots were in dairy farming where he provided the best of all lives to his family. His many close friends in the community remained his friends thoughout his life. He was also an active member of Sydenham-Heritage United Church. Gordon made the transition from his farming business to the insurance business in the late 60's where he worked for 23 years managing Dumfries Mutual Insurance Company in Cambridge. He had many fond memories of his time with Dumfries, his many good friends and the farm mutual insurance business as a whole. In 2014, Gordon moved from Brantford to Burlington to be closer to his children. He lived at The Williamsburg Retirement Residence for the past six years, enjoying the comradery of his friends and appreciating the care and support provided by their staff. Gordon is predeceased by his wife Margaret (nee Lindsay) in 1995 and his brother Donald in 2012. He is survived by his three children and their families and will be lovingly remembered by Lindsay and Janice Welsh of Port Dover, Susan and Rod Cline of Toronto and Jane and Myron White of Burlington. His grandchildren, Sean (and Lindsay) Cline, Taylor (and Josh) Nye, Leslie White and Justin White (and Gabriela Gonzalez) had the wonderful privilege of having their grandfather in their lives for many, many years and he will forever be part of them. In 2019, Gordon welcomed his first great-grandchild - Dylan Cline. Gordon exemplified the meaning of integrity, the joy of living life to the fullest, the respect that comes with humbleness and most of all love of family. Gordon's preferred charities, if you should wish to make a memorial donation, are the following: Parkinson Canada, Diabetes Canada and The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.mccleisterfuneralhome.ca
Due to the unfortunate circumstances presented by COVID, only a private family gathering will take place at this point in time. A celebration of life will be planned for some time in the future.